National More Than 50 Activists Arrested Sunday In The March Of The Ladies In White This past Sunday, after Sunday’s march of the Ladies in White on Fifth Avenue in Miramar, Havana, 40 members of this organization and about 15 activists were arrested.The arrests came after a ...

International Cuban Embassy In The US Refuses To Receive A Letter From Activist Rosa María Payá The activist Rosa María Payá tried to deliver a letter to the newly inaugurated Cuban embassy in Washington on Tuesday. The daughter of the late Oswaldo Payá, however, denounced through her ...

Opinion A Sterile Confrontation On 4 February 2015, the digital magazine Diario de Cuba, published a piece by Antonio González Rodiles (“Hablar con la Misma Voz) [Speaking with one Voice] in which the activist refers to an ...

Interview with Tania Bruguera “In Cuba we have learned our duties very well, but not our rights” This coming February 22 Tania Bruguera should be in Madrid to present one of her works at the ARCO International Contemporary Art Fair, but she knows she isn’t going to make it. Trapped by Cuban ...