activism

Opinion

A Sterile Confrontation

Por Miriam Celaya

On 4 February 2015, the digital magazine Diario de Cuba, published a piece by Antonio González Rodiles (“Hablar con la Misma Voz) [Speaking with one Voice] in which the activist refers to an ...

Interview to José Daniel Ferrer

“Our actions can make people lose their fears”

Por Reinaldo Escobar

Few could imagine that this activist, born in the east of the country and leader of Cuba’s most numerous opposition organization, is also a compulsive reader and an avid collector of famous ...

