activists

Human Rights

More than 200 Activists Arrested Throughout the Island

Por 14ymedio

The arrests of 209 activists is the final result this Saturday, a day on which several opposition groups demanded the release of political prisoners. The majority of those arrested are members of ...

Civil Society

An Agenda For Discussion

Por Reinaldo Escobar

A few hours before US President Barack Obama will land in Cuba, a statement presented by independent civil society has been backed by thirty civil and political organizations, along with several ...

Repression

Ladies in White March Ends With 120 Arrests

Por 14ymedio

A group of 120 activists and Ladies in White were arrested on Sunday during the traditional weekly march. Among those arrested were the opposition leader Jorge Luis Garcia Perez (known as ...

