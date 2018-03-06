Human Rights More than 200 Activists Arrested Throughout the Island The arrests of 209 activists is the final result this Saturday, a day on which several opposition groups demanded the release of political prisoners. The majority of those arrested are members of ...

Civil Society An Agenda For Discussion A few hours before US President Barack Obama will land in Cuba, a statement presented by independent civil society has been backed by thirty civil and political organizations, along with several ...

National Three Activists Arrested During Visit of Pope Francis Are Released This Monday afternoon the three activists arrested during Pope Francis’s visit were released. Zaqueo Báez Guerrero and Ismael Bonet, members of the Patriot Union of Cuba (UNPACU), and the Lady in ...

Repression Activists Arrested for Approaching the Pope on Hunger Strike The three activists of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU) arrested on Sunday during Pope Francis’s Mass in the Plaza of the Revolution in Havana remain on hunger strike, according to a ...

National Cuban Activists Discuss the Diplomatic Normalization with the United States Under the title “Diplomatic Normalization and Democratic Normalization,” an event this Monday brought together some 25 Cuban activists of different points of view. The site of the meeting was ...

Repression Ladies in White March Ends With 120 Arrests A group of 120 activists and Ladies in White were arrested on Sunday during the traditional weekly march. Among those arrested were the opposition leader Jorge Luis Garcia Perez (known as ...

Summit of the Americas Cuban Government supporters prevent the meeting of Cuban activists in Panama On Friday morning, several Cuban activists found themselves trapped, unable to leave the Panama Hotel, due to the presence of a large number of supporters of the Havana Government, who with ...

Black Spring “No matter where I live, I will keep working for the freedom of Cuba” Twelve years after the Black Spring, 14ymedio chats with some of the former political prisoners currently living on the Island. Two questions have been posed to those activists condemned in March ...