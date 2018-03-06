Opinion
Por Reinaldo Escobar
In recent days, after the “threat” suggested by General President Raul Castro that there would be price controls on agricultural products, the official media have been generous with reports and ...
National
Por JORGE LUIS GUILLÉN GARCÍA
In Bahía Honda, the coffee tastes much more bitter lately. The farmers of the Castro Brothers Credits and Services Cooperative of this Artemisa town are losing 2,840 pesos for each quintal (220 ...
National
Por 14ymedio
Experts have just confirmed what peasants in Las Tunas Province already knew due to the declining yields of their harvests and the degradation of their land. Eighty percent of the province’s ...