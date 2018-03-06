Hazte miembro: Ayuda a potenciar el trabajo y la independencia de este diario digital

Obama in Cuba

Barack Obama Seduces Cubans

Por Miriam Celaya

First, there was an accomplice rain that intensified as the presidential plane taxied down the runway after landing at the airport. The initial image that Cubans had of the president of the most ...

Obama in Cuba

Obama Paralyzes Havana

Por Zunilda Mata

Most bakeries in the humble neighborhood of La Timba could barely provide customers with baked goods this Monday. The security operation surrounding the Plaza of the Revolution for the US ...

Summit of the Americas

It’s not my fault either

Por Reinaldo Escobar

During the Summit of the Americas, when Raul Castro said Barack Obama was not at fault for the decisions taken by the ten presidents that preceded him, confusion overcame me and it’s no ...

