New Stoves and State Policies

Por Victor Ariel Gonzalez

She didn’t have any luck. Like many, Estrella is one of those Cubans who faces the difficult task of feeding her children today without being very sure of what she will feed them tomorrow. Even ...

The Annual Potato Ritual

Por Orlando Palma

Last weekend, the arrival of the potato in several farmers markets in Havana provoked fights that recalled the despair of the most difficult years of the Special Period. Hours after the squabbles ...

Follow the Trail of Flour

Por Orlando Palma

“The flour trail is easy to follow,” says a retired baker whose hands, for more than five years now, haven’t mixed ingredients nor added leavening to a dough. “I left it all behind, because the ...

The potatoes arrived! No more potatoes!

Por Reinaldo Escobar

Early in the morning Josefina heard on the morning news that Artemisa province had started the potato harvest. She heard that the “planned economy” target was almost 8,800 tons of potatoes and ...

