The Orphaned Children Of “The Empire”

Por Luz Escobar

They call them the “Kholy cottages” and they look out of place with their humble architecture in a neighborhood of mansions and well cared for buildings. In some areas, the roof tiles have fallen ...

Social Rights

“We Want Decent Housing,” Say Residents Of Old Havana

Por Armando Martinez

In Old Havana, the residents of a tenement on Compostela Street, between Luz and Acosta, across from the Belen Convent, no longer want to risk their lives under the roof of their dwelling. The ...

