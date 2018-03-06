Generation Y From Tatlin’s Whisper to Tatlin’s Cry Those of us who participated in that first edition of Tatlin’s Whisper in Havana will never forget that minute of freedom in front of the microphone that would cost us years of official insults. ...

English Edition A fair idea in the depths of the dungeon In the mouse gray uniform worn by inmates, as disheveled as usual and with eyes open wide, Tania Bruguera sitting on a bench in the Acosta Street Police Station seemed to be giving the best ...