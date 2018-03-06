Hazte miembro: Ayuda a potenciar el trabajo y la independencia de este diario digital

Obama in Cuba

Barack Obama Seduces Cubans

Por Miriam Celaya

First, there was an accomplice rain that intensified as the presidential plane taxied down the runway after landing at the airport. The initial image that Cubans had of the president of the most ...

Obama Paralyzes Havana

Por Zunilda Mata

Most bakeries in the humble neighborhood of La Timba could barely provide customers with baked goods this Monday. The security operation surrounding the Plaza of the Revolution for the US ...

The Orphaned Children Of “The Empire”

Por Luz Escobar

They call them the “Kholy cottages” and they look out of place with their humble architecture in a neighborhood of mansions and well cared for buildings. In some areas, the roof tiles have fallen ...

Obama Is Surrounded By Symbols to Win the Hearts of Cubans

Por Yoani Sánchez

He arrives on the Island on Palm Sunday, will attend a baseball game, and has already spoken by phone with the most popular humorist on the Island. Barack Obama’s plane has not yet landed and ...

More than 200 Activists Arrested Throughout the Island

Por 14ymedio

The arrests of 209 activists is the final result this Saturday, a day on which several opposition groups demanded the release of political prisoners. The majority of those arrested are members of ...

Por Carlos A. Montaner

The United States president has not yet set foot in Cuba and the regime has already begun the bombardment. First it was a long editorial in the Party newspaper Granma. The essence? Cuba will not ...

Havana Hides its Beggers

Por Yosmany Mayeta Labrada

Fixing up the Latin American Stadium and repairing the streets where Barack Obama’s motorcade will travel are just a part of the preparations before the coming of the president of the United ...

