Obama in Cuba Barack Obama Seduces Cubans First, there was an accomplice rain that intensified as the presidential plane taxied down the runway after landing at the airport. The initial image that Cubans had of the president of the most ...

Obama in Cuba Obama Paralyzes Havana Most bakeries in the humble neighborhood of La Timba could barely provide customers with baked goods this Monday. The security operation surrounding the Plaza of the Revolution for the US ...

English Edition The Orphaned Children Of “The Empire” They call them the “Kholy cottages” and they look out of place with their humble architecture in a neighborhood of mansions and well cared for buildings. In some areas, the roof tiles have fallen ...

Generation Y Obama Is Surrounded By Symbols to Win the Hearts of Cubans He arrives on the Island on Palm Sunday, will attend a baseball game, and has already spoken by phone with the most popular humorist on the Island. Barack Obama’s plane has not yet landed and ...

Human Rights More than 200 Activists Arrested Throughout the Island The arrests of 209 activists is the final result this Saturday, a day on which several opposition groups demanded the release of political prisoners. The majority of those arrested are members of ...

US-Cuba From Yankees to Yumas, Cuba’s Love-Hate for the United States From the wall of his room hangs an American flag and on his computer screen the wallpaper is the image of Uncle Sam pointing his finger. Maurice is 30 and since he was young he was raised under ...

Opinion Obama in Cuba The United States president has not yet set foot in Cuba and the regime has already begun the bombardment. First it was a long editorial in the Party newspaper Granma. The essence? Cuba will not ...