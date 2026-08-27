How Crypto Colocation Supports Digital Currency at Scale

This is faster than sending every order through the public internet.

Crypto firms often use computers that send many orders very quickly. Even a small delay can change the price they receive. Cryptocurrency colocation helps reduce this delay. It places a company’s trading server close to the exchange server. As a result, orders and price data have less distance to travel.

Several exchanges offer services for faster and more stable trading. Each service has its own location, connection type, access rules, and speed. A company should compare these details before it chooses a provider.

How Exchange Colocation Works

An exchange keeps its main trading system in a data center. A client can put its server in the same center or use a private connection. This is faster than sending every order through the public internet.

The page for cryptocurrency colocation on WhiteBIT says that clients get direct access to the exchange. WhiteBIT states that trades can be carried out in 3 milliseconds. Clients can also choose between Europe and Asia, depending on the location they need.

Kraken offers cloud space and the option to install physical equipment in its European data center. It says its London setup can send and return data in about 200 microseconds. Gemini gives clients direct connections to its system in the Equinix NY5 data center. It also offers FIX access for orders and market data.

BitMEX says its delay is below 4 milliseconds and offers direct connections for institutional clients. Some exchanges use a similar service under another name. For example, Bybit offers a private route for brokers and large API traders. It is not full physical colocation, but it can make the connection faster and more stable.

Why Firms Use Colocation

Speed is the main benefit. It can be useful for market making, arbitrage, and other automatic trading plans. A stable connection is also important when many people are trading at the same time.

Colocation can become part of a company’s digital asset infrastructure. The firm can connect its trading program, price data, and risk tools. It still needs tests, regular checks, and a backup plan.

Trading Colocation and Mining Colocation

Crypto mining colocation is a different service. It places mining machines in special mining data centers. These centers give the machines power, cooling, internet, and physical space. This type of crypto mining infrastructure supports mining and does not send orders to an exchange. A company should understand which service it needs. Exchange colocation is made for faster trading. Mining colocation is made for running mining machines. Neither service promises profit, so firms should compare cost, location, support, and technical rules first.

This content is provided for informational purposes only and shall not be construed as financial, investment, trading, or any other form of professional advice. Nothing herein constitutes a recommendation or solicitation to engage in any transaction or investment activity.