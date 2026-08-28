Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple, and Solana are among the most popular cryptocurrencies traded within Paybis.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization surpassed $4.2 trillion. While there are several thousand cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC) contributes up to 60% to the crypto market cap value.

As a beginner, you might be faced with a difficult choice between using a debit or a credit card for your BTC transactions. To buy Bitcoin on Paybis quickly and with minimal fees, you need to possess a basic knowledge of a financial crypto exchange.

TL;DR (2025): Quick Answer — Debit vs Credit

The quick, right-up-front answer is debit. However, the platform you use for your daily money exchange also plays a role in exchange profitability. Paybis can help you save money by providing you with live exchange rates that reflect the actual price of the token and the fees you will be paying. Furthermore, the whole exchange process wouldn’t take more than five minutes.

What Is Paybis and Who Can Use It

Paybis is an on-ramp and off-ramp platform designed to buy and sell cryptocurrency. It was founded in 2014 with a headquarters in Warsaw, Poland. The platform aims to make exchanging crypto for fiat simple and secure.

The platform doesn’t specialize in complex trading mechanisms like futures or margin trading. Paybis wants your transaction from the platform to your bank account to feel as smooth as possible. People from over 180 countries can use Paybis to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with fiat.

With its worldwide reach, you can use 48 fiat currencies to buy over 80 cryptos. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple, and Solana are among the most popular cryptocurrencies traded within Paybis. There are also some rare options, such as Trump Coin, Melania Meme, and PEPE.

With its worldwide reach, you can use 48 fiat currencies to buy over 80 cryptos.

Paybis processed over $2 billion in transactions. In the industry that has seen its share of dodgy operations, hitting this kind of volume suggests a certain level of stability and trust. The verified reviews from satisfied customers also prove the platform's reliability.

The verified reviews from satisfied customers also prove the platform's reliability.

For someone new, the biggest factor in crypto trading is legitimacy. Paybis is focused on regulatory compliance. They are registered with FinCEN in the US. This allows them to offer crypto exchange services in 48 US states.

Paybis operates within an established security framework, which adds to its reputation. It accepts over 6,500 documents to meet the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedure. Despite all the regulations, the whole exchange process can take less than 5 minutes to complete from start to finish.

5 Minutes Guide: How to Buy Bitcoin on Paybis with a Card

Paybis’ five-minute crypto exchange workflow allows you to trade your dollars for BTC or over 80 other cryptocurrencies lightning fast. Use your bank card to trade money for crypto following these steps:

1. Create and Verify Your Paybis Account

The first step is the registration process.

The first step is the registration process. You create your Paybis account with your email and upload your identity document to complete the KYC procedure. The platform accepts over 6,500 IDs and doesn’t take days to complete.

2. Choose Bitcoin and Enter Purchase Details

Then, you can enter the amount to exchange.

During the second step, you log in and select BTC and the currency you want to send for the exchange. Then, you can enter the amount to exchange. For example, you type in 100 USD. The Paybis calculator provides you with the live exchange rate for your crypto pair.

The platform uses standard security, such as 3-Domain Secure or One-Time Password (OTP). Your bank will send you a one-time code you will need to enter to ensure it’s you.

3. Complete Card Payment

You will see exactly how much BTC you will get for your money in a live rate.

After registering and entering all the relevant data, you will get the opportunity to double-check the information. You will see exactly how much BTC you will get for your money in a live rate.

4. Receive Bitcoin in Your Wallet

Paybis processes the exchange as soon as you confirm the transaction.

Paybis processes the exchange as soon as you confirm the transaction. BTC gets sent onto the blockchain. The transfer initiation is instant from Paybis. But the actual time till BTC appears in your Bitcoin wallet depends on the Bitcoin network. If the network is busy, it might take more time to process.

FAQ

What is the best method to buy Bitcoin?

If you need the lowest cost and speed is not your priority, consider a bank transfer. They have lower processing fees compared to card payments. It might take up to two days to be processed. However, if your bank supports SEPA instant or faster payment, you might get the best of both worlds.

Does buying crypto with a credit card count as a cash advance?

Banks often classify crypto purchases differently. They use merchant category codes (MCCs). Many banks flag crypto trades not as a normal purchase, but as a cash advance. Their logic is that crypto is like cash, so they perceive more risk or see it as an opportunity to levy higher fees.

Before you buy BTC with your credit card, you should contact your bank and ask what their policies are on buying crypto with a credit card. You should stick to using your debit card if you're still unsure about your credit card cash advance policies.

What is the best strategy to buy Bitcoin?

Bitcoin and crypto generally are high-risk assets. Anyone who’s putting serious money into it needs to have an investment strategy and a financial advisor.

To handle BTC’s volatility, dollar-cost averaging might be an effective strategy. You can invest a fixed amount of money, such as $50, at a rate of one a week, regardless of whether the price is up or down. Over time, it helps smooth out the bumps along the investment journey. It also reduces the emotional stress of wanting to buy the dip or sell the peak.

Who owns 90% of Bitcoin today?

Those who control a large chunk of BTC shares are early adopters. They are also known as “whales” because they have many bitcoins and can partly influence the BTC price by selling and buying bitcoins. With more people getting into crypto, the ownership of BTC starts to even out.