XY Miners raises $70 million to bring $3,000 a day in passive income to XRP and Dogecoin investors

XY Miners is leading the industry towards low emissions and high transparency with "zero-carbon computing power"

As the world attaches great importance to clean energy and sustainable development, XY Miners, a British cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, announced the successful completion of a $70 million financing. This round of funds will be used to expand its global green data center network, focusing on renewable energy such as wind, hydropower and solar energy to build a more environmentally friendly and efficient cloud computing infrastructure.

As one of the first mining platforms in the world to achieve carbon neutrality, XY Miners is leading the industry towards low emissions and high transparency with "zero-carbon computing power". The platform has deployed multiple 100% clean energy data centers in Northern Europe, Canada and Central Asia, taking into account environmental protection and revenue, and significantly reducing operation and maintenance costs.

This financing will accelerate the platform's expansion and bring XRP and Dogecoin investors a daily passive income potential of up to $3,000, creating a truly low-threshold, high-return, green and sustainable mining experience for users.

What is Cloud Mining?

Cryptocurrency mining used to require expensive equipment, expertise, and a lot of electricity. Cloud mining eliminates all of that, and does not require you to buy, install, or maintain mining machines yourself. You only need to rent computing power or mining machines on the platform, and the platform will mine on your behalf at a remote mine and distribute the cryptocurrency revenue generated daily to you.

How to join XY Miners?

1. Sign up in less than a minute and get a $15 bonus（Click here https://xyminers.com/）

2. Choose from a variety of mining plans based on different budgets and profit goals.

Antminer L7 Investment: $100 Total Return: $106 (including $6 profit)

Antminer L9 Investment: $500 Total Return: $537.50 (including $37.5 profit)

Antminer S19e XP Hyd Investment: $5,000 Total Return: $7,355 (including $2355 profit)

Antminer S21+ Hyd Investment: $10,000 Total Return: $15,010 (including $5010 profit)

On-rack Filecoin Miner Investment: $50,000 Total Return: $89,990 (including $3,9990 profit)

ANTSPACE HK3 Investment: $100,000 Total Return: $168,250 (including $6,8250 profit)

(The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts, which can be viewed on the XY Miners official website).

3.Once your contract is active, the system begins mining for you instantly. Daily income is calculated every 24 hours, and you can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

XY Miners' core advantages include

Free mining: Sign up bonus $15, earn $0.50 every day you log in

Users do not need to purchase expensive mining equipment, maintain it, or sign contracts.

Provide deposits and withdrawals of multiple cryptocurrencies: DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20 and other cryptocurrencies.

Intuitive interface designed for beginners and experienced miners.

The affiliate program allows users to receive up to 3% + 1.5% referral rewards and up to $30,000 in bonuses.

No extra fees: transparent pricing, no hidden service fees or management fees.

Adopt green mining technology to achieve a sustainable development path that takes into account both environmental protection and high efficiency

The company has built a comprehensive risk management system to provide round-the-clock security for user funds.