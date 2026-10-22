1Red Casino Withdrawal: Times, Limits, Methods, Pending

Getting money out of 1Red is quick once three conditions are met: a verified account, a deposit staked three times and a request inside your withdrawal limits.

How to withdraw from 1Red: step-by-step cash-out, times and limits by method, deposit-based withdrawal caps, verification, and why a withdrawal shows as pending

1Red Casino Withdrawal – everything you need to know

Getting money out of 1Red is quick once three conditions are met: a verified account, a deposit staked three times and a request inside your withdrawal limits. Almost every delay players complain about traces back to one of those three. This guide shows the cash-out route, the limits that apply to it and what a pending status usually means.

How to withdraw from 1Red step by step

1.Make sure your account is fully verified. Withdrawals stay blocked while the status reads Temporarily Approved.

2.Open the wallet and choose Withdraw.

3.Pick a method. Where you can, use the one you deposited with.

4.Enter an amount of at least €30.

5.Confirm the request and watch for an email from support@1red.com if anything else is needed.

1Red casino withdrawal times by method

The cashier lists processing times per method. All withdrawals are free on 1Red's side.

All withdrawals are free on 1Red's side.

Those times run from the moment your documents are approved, not from the moment you click. After 1Red sends the money, banks and blockchains take their own time. Crypto withdrawals depend on network confirmations, and bank transfers can attract charges from intermediary banks.

Apple Pay, Google Pay, open banking and Paysafecard do not appear among withdrawal methods. If you deposited that way, choose a card, an e-wallet, a bank transfer or crypto to cash out.

Minimum and maximum withdrawal limits

The minimum is €30 per transaction. On top of the per-method maximums above, 1Red sets daily, weekly and monthly caps based on how much you have deposited in total.

1Red sets daily, weekly and monthly caps based on how much you have deposited in total.

VIP players agree their limits individually with a personal manager. Wins above €30,000 can be paid in monthly instalments of up to €30,000 until the full amount is settled. Progressive jackpot wins are paid in full.

Verification (KYC): documents and how long it takes

Your first withdrawal request triggers full verification, as does passing €2,000 in lifetime deposits. You will need photo ID that does not expire within three months, a selfie holding that ID and a bank statement or utility bill. Files go under Profile, then Verification, as JPG, PNG or PDF up to 2MB each.

The KYC team reviews documents within 24 hours and emails you to say whether they are approved, rejected or need more information. For sports withdrawals, 1Red may also call the phone number on your account as part of the check, so make sure it is current.

Why is my 1Red withdrawal pending? Common reasons

Verification is not finished, or the KYC team has asked for another document.

Your last deposit has not been staked three times yet. 1Red can then charge processing costs on the withdrawal.

You still have an active bonus with wagering left to complete.

The request goes over your daily, weekly or monthly cap.

The payment method is not in your name, or does not match the one you deposited with.

The money has left 1Red but is waiting on a bank or blockchain confirmation.

Bonus wagering and withdrawals

An active bonus ties up your balance until wagering is complete. Winnings from deposit bonus funds are capped at five times the deposit the bonus came with, up to €5,000. Anything above that cap is removed when you withdraw.

You can cancel a bonus at any time. Your real-money balance stays yours, while the bonus funds and the winnings linked to them are removed. If you want a straightforward withdrawal, cancelling is often a cleaner route than finishing x40 wagering.

Tips for faster payouts

Upload your documents on the day you register, not on the day you win.

Withdraw to an e-wallet or crypto if speed matters most.

Stake each deposit three times before requesting a withdrawal.

Split large amounts across days so each request fits your daily cap.

For crypto, double-check the address and network before confirming.

Conclusion

A 1red casino withdrawal moves fastest when the paperwork comes first. Verify early, clear the three-times turnover, keep requests inside your limits and use an e-wallet or crypto. Most pending statuses then resolve themselves.

Gambling should always be a form of entertainment – never a way to make money.

FAQ

What is the minimum withdrawal at 1Red?

€30 per transaction.

Can I withdraw with an active bonus?

Not until wagering is complete. You can cancel the bonus to free your real-money balance.

How much can a new player withdraw per day?

Up to €1,000 a day while lifetime deposits stay under €1,000.

Gambling can be addictive. Play responsibly. We accept players only over 18 years of age.