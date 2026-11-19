Ticket sales, TV rights, sponsorship and merchandise are the main revenue streams in football and other professional sports. Merchandise is the only revenue stream that has a physical embodiment, and it connects a sports team's supporters to the club they love. Clubs use merchandise to create another revenue stream, and build exposure for their sponsors between matches. We will dissect kits, licenses and the data that informs each sale. We'll also discuss how every hat, scarf and shirt sold helps a club build its brand and reward loyal supporters.

The Reason for the Merchandise

Merchandise is bought out of passion by sports team supporters who want physical items to show love for their team. The love is doubled when they are obsessed with checking stats and odds on the betting site (Farsi: سایت شرطبندی) during the offseason. Football lovers who enjoy match previews, live updates and score predictions are more engaged. They are more likely to purchase a kit to support their favorite team. Obsessive sports fans are targeted by clubs in partnerships with bookmarkers, media companies and broadcasting firms.

Replica kits remain the most recognized merchandise by supporters and clubs. A global superstar signing for a club can boost the demand for replica kits. This was the case for PSG when Messi signed for them in 2021. Clubs can increase their revenue and exposure when they sign a new player. A player signing can also potentially impact media coverage, ticket sale interests and merchandise sale interests.

Alternative Revenues to Selling Shirts

Merchandise licensing allows clubs to approve partners to create official team goods, and can also be a source of revenue. Fans interested in the sports betting site (Farsi: سایت شرط بندی ورزشی) for live odds and in-play markets may be interested in more than one team. This expanded fandom can create demand for scarves, hats, and training gear from different clubs. Limited edition collections tied to promotions for bets and prediction contests provide opportunities for stores to cash in on merchandise sales.

All NFL clubs benefit from income earned from shared league merchandise, which helps spread income more evenly among the teams. Other leagues use similar group licensing models. Most football clubs report merchandising revenue, along with sponsorship and brand partnerships, as part of their commercial revenues. Because the three are lumped together, it is hard for the outsiders to understand how much each club earns from merchandise. Careful reading of annual reports can help understand how a club earns its income.

Product Types and Sales Channels

Merchandise categories extend beyond shirts, and each category contributes slightly different things to a club’s finances. Match day stores sell programs, scarves and flags to the spectators. The online stores, on the other hand, cater to the supporters that are far from the stadium. Several clubs have taken advantage of the e-commerce platforms. Fanatics, the licensed retailer, opened several online stores for the leagues and clubs that it has partnerships with, especially in North America.

The following table illustrates the primary product categories and their contributions.

The following table illustrates the primary product categories and their contributions.

Replica kits are popular, but smaller items keep customers coming back and broaden the range of offerings. Collectibles and limited editions are popular among fans for their rarity and authenticity. Merchandise is also used to promote partners. Sponsor logos on shirts are seen not only at games, but also on streets, and as such, extend a sponsor’s exposure. Overall, varying product lines lessen the risk for the club in that no single product dominates the club's merchandise sales.

Fans can buy club merchandise at different places including the club’s official website and stores, as well as third-party stores. Retail partners allow clubs to reach more customers, but price and design integrity become issues. Many clubs create different price tiers to increase customer appeal. The price difference is justified by design variations. For instance, fan kits are often made with less expensive fabric in comparison to authentic player kits.

Player Power and Athlete Brands

Certain players have such an influence over their market that they impact demand for official merchandise. The game of basketball lends itself particularly well to the creation of merchandise outside of team merchandise, due to the marketing of signature sneakers. Nike’s Jordan Brand uses basketball players to launch their signature sneakers, which then drives demand for player merchandise outside of team merchandise.

NBA teams sell jerseys with player names on the back, giving fans the opportunity to purchase player merchandise. When players change teams, fans purchase player merchandise to support the new team. Teams can capitalize on player transfers to sell merchandise featuring the new player. Careful planning is prudent, given high-profile player transfers can drastically change consumer demand.

Many clubs create different price tiers to increase customer appeal.

Profits from merchandise sales are not guaranteed and depend largely on a club’s success, the size of its fan base, and the market in which the club operates. A club that makes it to a major final will often post increased sales, while a poor season can negatively affect demand. Unsold inventory is a frequent issue, and kits tied to a given season often go on deep discount. A club must find a proper balance between merchandise and kit production to maximize revenue.

Fan Experience, Data, and Community

Merchandise is also a channel for communication. The impression of loyalty is reinforced each time a fan dons club colors. Online stores let clubs collect data on what products, and in what sizes, are drawing the most interest in what regions. All of this aids clubs when making business decisions around manufacturing, and helps create better, more relevant campaigns for various supporter groups. Membership and loyalty programs that offer exclusive merch help clubs foster longer term relationships with supporters.

There is an increasing interest in sustainability in the football industry, and several clubs have launched kits made with a high percentage of recycled materials. Manufacturers have used recycled polyester to make replica shirts across football and other sports, and it may become more commonplace for other kits as well.

Some fans are interested in where products are made. Increasing transparency around materials and factories will help build trust. There is also growing interest in women’s sports merchandise. For example, there have been more dedicated kits and fan ranges. The merchandise industry needs to respond to the changing wants of fans.

Why a Simple Scarf Carries Serious Business Weight

Merchandise has the power to combine emotion and commerce. It's not a replacement for sports tickets and broadcasting. Merchandise helps teams monetize supporter's passion and offers significant advantages such as extended brand exposure and first party data on customers. Each team is different, and results vary from league to league. A team's understanding of their fan base and their ability to strategically manage their merchandise offering and protect their brand helps them reap the biggest reward.