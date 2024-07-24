How to use StakeUS online casino codes - A basic guide

Gamers can access a complete list of available offers and promotions by going to their site and selecting the promotions tab

Online casino codes are the starting block for many casino marketing campaigns. While bettors can use dozens of codes, the primary purpose of them all is to attract new customers. They might sound different or come with all sorts of alternating conditions and terms to browse through, but in the end, it’s about converting the interest they generate into fresh customers who will return to the site.

Even in a world that now seems inundated with every single type of casino or casino game, providers that combine a niche part of the industry with a proven marketing method — such as online casino codes — can still make a name for themselves.

Although several can fit this bill, our focus today is on StakeUS and some of the essential tips for gamers looking to use their codes or sign up for their service. Not only have they focused on cryptocurrency as a growing, potential goldmine for new casino customers. World Sports Network has put together a review (https://www.wsn.com/sweepstakes/stake-us-casino/), of StakeUS, where many topics are covered such as; legal states to play, payment methods and bonus codes and offers. Sweepstakes gamers can sort the platforms they most like the look of based on common criteria, such as gaming selection, payment methods or overall rating from other users.

The mechanics of bonus codes

Bonus codes provide a lot more bang for your buck. While the more common ones might revolve around signing up and welcome bonuses, there are plenty for existing customers too.

StakeUS has not made the same mistake that many other names in the industry make and put all their attention and energy into attracting and winning over new customers, only to then forget about them and offer them not a sniff of a promotion once they come back to their site as a regular user. At best, this is careless. At worst, it is taking advantage of the customer, showing that they’re of no real value once they're in the door.

Claiming the StakeUS welcome bonus

As one of the growing forces in sweepstakes casino gaming and crypto-only platforms, StakeUS offers 250,000 gold coins and 25 stake cash for all new customers. Given that sweepstakes don’t require gamers to use their real money to place a wager, these bonuses come free of charge and give casino gamers the chance to explore their site and see what the sweepstakes games have to offer.

Gamers can access a complete list of available offers and promotions by going to their site and selecting the promotions tab. New users can select “register instantly” or their login can be redirected through their Facebook or Discord account. Once the information is synced or saved on a device, it will auto-fill the registration and add bonus coins and Stake cash to the newly registered account.

The site has made it its mission to land some high-profile sponsorships, most notably one with Canadian rap superstar Drake, who uses the platform exclusively to place sports bets. Although it’s resulted in the cultural phenomenon of the Drake curse, it’s been a highly successful marketing ploy for the Australian company. This is also evident in the range of their bonuses and their pioneering journey into sweepstakes casinos.

What about existing customers?

Once gamers are registered for StakeUS, claiming an online bonus code is even more straightforward. Again, they just need to visit the main promotions page and select the bonus code they want to use. The bonus will be applied directly to their account if they meet the criteria set out in the terms and conditions.

Understanding the small print

While it can be overwhelming to be hit with so many different types of promotions — especially if your e-mail inbox is as cluttered as mine is — it’s crucial to explore the terms and conditions to understand the fine print of any bonus. Understanding these three things about any bonus code will provide an excellent foundation:

Wagering requirements

It's less relevant for sweepstakes casinos, but if gamers win a big enough prize to redeem their coins, they will see terms stating that they need to wager a specific volume of bets.

Check which games are eligible

The best bonuses will give gamers carte blanche to browse their site. Those that are more restrictive and only allow players to check out one or two games are considered lower down the pecking order when it comes to promotion quality.

Meet the criteria

All bonuses indicate what gamers need to do to qualify, whether it’s ID verification, a minimum age requirement or specific payment methods only. While StakeUS is vaulting over its competition, it’s essential to realize that some marketing strategies employed by casino companies can be pretty creative with their language.

As a general principle when signing up for bonus codes, those who gloss over the details will be disappointed when they go to redeem their sweepstakes gold coins after a successful stint at the tables or machines.

Final thoughts

When signing up for StakeUS, gamers can simply go to their promotions page and select one of the online casino codes displayed. Likewise, once gamers are registered, they can follow the same route and claim codes aimed at existing customers. StakeUS allows players to sync their e-mail, Facebook, or Discord accounts so you can register and claim a bonus within a few clicks.