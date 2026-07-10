Regulated Online Gambling Coming to Alberta on July 13: What Will Change

Alberta will open a regulated online gambling market on July 13, 2026. From that date, private operators can offer online casino and betting sites to residents under provincial oversight. The change ends a period in which the government-run Play Alberta site was the only legal online option in the province.

The new market covers online casino games and online sports betting offered by private companies over the internet. It does not change how gambling works in person at Alberta casinos or racing entertainment centres, which continue under their existing rules. July 13 applies to the online side only. Until now, the sole legal online gambling site in the province has been Play Alberta, which the government runs. After launch, registered private operators will be able to take Alberta customers directly, provided they have cleared the provincial approval process first.

Two provincial bodies will oversee the market, and they have separate roles. Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis, known as AGLC, is the regulator. It sets the rules and decides which companies can register to operate in the province. The Alberta iGaming Corporation, or AiGC, is a separate agency created to run the marketplace and sign the commercial agreements operators need. The two should not be confused. A company must register with AGLC and hold an agreement with AiGC before it is allowed to offer its site to Albertans.

For Albertans, the main change is choice. From July 13, residents who are 18 or older will be able to open accounts with registered private operators, rather than being limited to a single provincial site. That will bring a range of brands into the market at once, each with its own games and features. Independent guides that compare the best online casinos in Alberta are already tracking which operators have registered and how they differ, giving residents a way to weigh their options before the market goes live.

The market is opening with a wide field of applicants. As of June 26, 2026, AGLC's public registrant list showed 47 iGaming operator registrations, along with dozens of platform and gaming-systems providers that supply the technology behind the sites. Those numbers change most weeks as more applications clear review, so the total on launch day may be higher. Residents can check whether a site is legal by looking for it on that registrant list, which AGLC publishes and updates online. Only companies on the list, with a matching AiGC agreement, will be permitted to take bets from people in Alberta.

Play Alberta, the province's existing government-run site, will keep operating after launch. Rather than being the only legal online choice, it becomes one option among many, and it appears on the registrant list alongside the private operators entering the market. Some rules do not change. The minimum age to gamble online stays at 18 or older. Registered operators must meet AGLC's compliance and responsible gambling requirements to keep their standing, and the regulator can act against sites that fall short. Operators that clear both the AGLC registration and the AiGC agreement can begin taking customers on July 13.