Repression

Repression

More Than 250 Activists Arrested Sunday

Por 14ymedio

The number of activists arrested this Sunday exceeded 250 people across the island, as several sources from the Cuban opposition confirmed to this newspaper. The largest number of arrests occurred ...

Human Rights

About 300 Activists Arrested This Sunday

Por 14ymedio

During the day this Sunday nearly 300 activists were arrested across the country, according to what Cuban opposition sources told this newspaper. Most of those arrested belong to the Patriotic ...

Opinion

Zaqueo Báez: ‘We Must Fight From Here, Within”

Por Reinaldo Escobar

This Monday afternoon the three activists who were arrested when they approached Pope Francis in the Plaza of the Revolution in Havana, last September 20, were released. Zaqueo Baez Guerrero and ...

Repression

Writer Angel Santiesteban is Released

Por 14ymedio

The writer Angel Santiesteban was released Thursday after appearing before the Provincial Court of Havana. The journalist had been arrested yesterday afternoon, accused by his ex-wife of the ...

Repression

Writer Angel Santiesteban Arrested Again

Por 14ymedio

The writer Angel Santiesteban was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Havana. A police car drove the activist from Antonio Gonzalez Rodiles’s house, where he was, to a police station, according to ...

