English Edition Cuban Activist On The Brink Of Death After A Prolonged Hunger Strike A blacksmith by profession, he never imagined that after so many years of fabricating bars for his neighbors’ homes, he would end up locked behind prison bars. The activist Vladimir Morera ...

Repression More Than 250 Activists Arrested Sunday The number of activists arrested this Sunday exceeded 250 people across the island, as several sources from the Cuban opposition confirmed to this newspaper. The largest number of arrests occurred ...

Repression Henry Constantín Arrested at the Airport on His Return From Lima Journalist and activist Henry Constantín, director of the magazine La hora de Cuba (Cuba’s Hour), a member of the editorial board of the magazine Convivencia (Coexistence) and collaborator ...

Human Rights About 300 Activists Arrested This Sunday During the day this Sunday nearly 300 activists were arrested across the country, according to what Cuban opposition sources told this newspaper. Most of those arrested belong to the Patriotic ...

Repression Cuban State Security Warns Berta Soler “The End Of Opposition” Has Arrived The leader of the Ladies in White, Berta Soler, was arrested Friday outside Havana’s Fifth Police Station and held for several hours. The regime opponent was there to show her solidarity with the ...

Opinion Zaqueo Báez: ‘We Must Fight From Here, Within” This Monday afternoon the three activists who were arrested when they approached Pope Francis in the Plaza of the Revolution in Havana, last September 20, were released. Zaqueo Baez Guerrero and ...

Repression Musician Gorki Aguila Arrested Along With Two Foreign Journalists The musician Gorki Águila was arrested this afternoon in Havana, as he was traveling in a car with two journalists from the television channel France24. The composer and singer managed to call ...

Repression Writer Angel Santiesteban is Released The writer Angel Santiesteban was released Thursday after appearing before the Provincial Court of Havana. The journalist had been arrested yesterday afternoon, accused by his ex-wife of the ...

Repression Writer Angel Santiesteban Arrested Again The writer Angel Santiesteban was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Havana. A police car drove the activist from Antonio Gonzalez Rodiles’s house, where he was, to a police station, according to ...