What Is XDeleter in 2026?

XDeleter is a privacy tool for people who want to clean up their X history without removing every post by hand. The site describes it as a way to find, manage, and delete past X posts and likes in bulk, with search and automation built into the workflow. Its focus is cleanup, not posting, scheduling new content, or analytics.

The name may feel new to someone searching for an X cleanup tool in 2026, but XDeleter is not described by its own site as a brand new launch. Its FAQ says the service has operated since October 2011, and that the current website launched in June 2019 with a redesign and new features.

That history matters because old social posts can stay attached to a public profile long after a person has changed jobs, interests, or views. XDeleter’s own framing is about privacy, reputation, and removing posts a person no longer wants online.

What the tool is built to handle

XDeleter is built around selective cleanup. The site lists options to delete X posts, mass delete posts, delete likes, delete posts by keyword, delete by hashtag, delete by date range, delete retweets and replies, delete direct messages, and unfollow accounts. It also says users can schedule automated tasks for posts or likes.

This matters because cleanup is rarely one simple job. One person may want to remove posts from a single year. Another may want to remove likes tied to an old topic. Someone else may want a bigger reset before a job search. The value is in narrowing the cleanup instead of treating the whole account as one block.

How XDeleter Helps People Clean Up Old X Activity

The main advantage is that it turns a slow manual job into a filtered task. The official site says users sign in, filter through old posts and likes, then delete what they no longer want. That solves the part that usually takes the most time: finding the right items first.

The tool also supports archive based deletion. XDeleter says it can help users delete posts from archive data, including older posts that may not be easy to see through the normal timeline view. Its FAQ also says deletions are processed in batches and can go beyond platform limits depending on plan and settings.

A practical cleanup could look like this:

The account owner signs in to the X account that needs cleanup. The account owner searches old activity by date, keyword, hashtag, or another filter. The account owner reviews what the filter finds. The account owner deletes selected posts, likes, or other activity. The account owner checks access and billing settings after the task is done.

Filters matter because old posts are not all the same

Filters are the core feature to watch. XDeleter says users can search by word, hashtag, phrase, or date, and the homepage also names keyword, hashtag, and date range deletion. That makes the tool more precise than a simple “delete everything” button.

There is also a difference between deleting a few items and resetting a long history. The site says users can delete a few posts or all of them.

There is also a difference between deleting a few items and resetting a long history. The site says users can delete a few posts or all of them. It also says deletes run on a schedule to stay within platform limits, rather than always happening instantly. That is worth knowing before starting a large cleanup.

What Users Should Check Before They Start

A good cleanup tool still needs careful use. Deletion can be hard to reverse, and XDeleter’s FAQ includes a question about whether deleted posts can be recovered. The visible FAQ text returned here does not show the answer, so it would be safer for a user to treat deletion as final unless the dashboard or support says otherwise.

The privacy page gives useful detail. It says XDeleter collects X account data such as X user ID, X screen name, and X API access keys when users sign in. It also says the service may process posts or direct messages when needed for a requested feature. That is expected for a tool that acts on an account, but it is still worth reading before connecting anything.

Privacy and account access deserve a closer look

The privacy policy says XDeleter collects the minimum amount of personal information needed for its services, does not sell information to third parties, and only shares information with third parties when a requested service requires it. It also says some post data is normally used temporarily and not stored in the database, while certain premium functions may require storing posts for a limited time.

A good cleanup tool still needs careful use.

The Terms of Service add another useful point. They say a user may link a third party account by providing login information or allowing access as permitted by that account’s terms. They also say the user can disable the connection between the site account and third party accounts. For a cleanup service, that access control is a key part of responsible use.

Who XDeleter makes the most sense for

XDeleter makes the most sense for users who already know they want to reduce old public activity on X. That may include workers preparing for interviews, creators changing their public style, founders checking an old account before a launch, or anyone who wants fewer old posts and likes attached to a profile. These use cases fit the features the site lists, without adding claims the site does not make.

It is also better for people who want control, not a blind wipe. The filters let a user choose dates, words, hashtags, and other criteria. The better the search, the less random the cleanup feels. That is the point of using a focused X cleanup tool instead of spending hours scrolling through old posts one by one.

For 2026 readers, the cleanest way to describe XDeleter is this: it is a long running X cleanup service that helps users find and remove old posts, likes, and other account activity with filters, bulk actions, archive support, and scheduled deletion. Pricing and some plan limits should be checked inside the dashboard because the FAQ says those details can depend on billing cycle, promotions, plan, and settings.