When A Patchwork Of Free Icons Starts Costing More Than A Subscription

The Point Where “Free” Stops Being Free

Our seed-stage product pulled icons from anywhere a developer could find them: Feather for the dashboard, Heroicons in a few dialogs, a handful from Flaticon and Noun Project, plus a stray SVG someone drew in Figma.

That Frankenstein stack held together until two things happened:

We started building native iOS and Android clients alongside the web app. Investors asked for a single polished demo that looked like one product, not three prototypes.

At that point, “free” got expensive. Engineers spent hours hunting, cleaning, and resizing icons. Designers filed bugs about inconsistent strokes and colors. Legal flagged unclear licensing on a couple of marketing pages.

Paying for a single system like Icons8 Icons stopped feeling optional and started looking like a way to contain the chaos.

What Icons8 Icons Actually Gives You

Icons8 Icons is a very large, style-consistent icon library with tooling wrapped around it.

Key aspects that mattered for us:

Scale: 1,476,100+ icons with more than 45 visual styles. Many styles include over 10,000 icons, which sharply reduces “we can’t represent this idea” moments.

Platform-conscious sets: iOS 17 outlined/filled/glyph (30,000+ icons), Material outlined, Windows 11 color and outline, plus more expressive sets like 3D Fluency, Liquid Glass, and emoji .

. Formats: PNG (100 px free, up to 1600 px on paid), SVG and PDF vectors, favicon variants, and animated formats (GIF, Lottie JSON, After Effects projects).

Editors and collections: in-browser editing for color, padding, rotation, text, strokes, and subicons, plus Collections for organizing, recoloring, and bulk exporting.

Plugins cover Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator, Google Docs, and a Mac app (Pichon), so designers and marketers can grab icons without bouncing between tools.

A Thursday Night Before The Series A Rehearsal

On the Thursday before our Series A rehearsal, our mobile lead pinged me: “Settings screens on web and mobile look like different products.” Icon styles drove a big part of that mismatch.

Here’s what I did, end to end:

Pick a base style

I filtered Icons8 Icons to “iOS 17 Outlined” to match our iOS build and committed to that as the primary system across platforms.

Search and selection

Using text search plus style filters, I rebuilt the entire settings icon set: security, notifications, billing, team, access logs, API keys. When naming differed, synonyms and categories surfaced the right options.

Quick visual tweaks

Inside the browser editor, I set a single brand color via HEX, adjusted padding so icons had consistent visual weight, and rotated one or two symbols to match our existing metaphors.

Collections and export

I dropped everything into a “Settings v2” collection, ran bulk recolor, and exported:

- An SVG sprite for the web app

- Individual SVGs for iOS/Android projects

- A PNG bundle for marketing slides (1600 px for crisp projection)

Total time: under two hours. Previously we had spread that effort across several people over weeks.

At that moment a subscription started beating “free.” Once we valued developer and designer hours lost to hunting icons and fixing inconsistencies, the library and tooling paid for themselves fast.

Two More Real Workflows

1. Marketing Decks And Site Refresh

Our marketing team had been pulling icons from random packs for decks and landing pages. Colors, line weights, and metaphors drifted in every direction.

On a Monday afternoon we:

Chose two expressive styles: 3D Fluency for hero sections, Windows 11 Color for supporting graphics.

Built a “Marketing 2024” collection with icons for features, industries, and integrations.

Used bulk recolor where it made sense to match our accent palette.

Exported PNGs at 1600 px for decks and landing pages, plus PDFs for print one-pagers.

Result: marketing stopped visiting four different sites for icons and could re-use a coherent set across everything they shipped.

2. Adding Motion To The Onboarding Flow

Later, we wanted small animated icons in our onboarding screens.

The product designer filtered Icons8 Icons by animated type and style, then:

Picked Lottie JSON files for the mobile apps.

Downloaded GIF versions for the marketing demo video.

Grabbed an After Effects project for one icon where we needed to tweak timing.

No motion agency, no custom pipeline, no juggling exports from three different tools.

How Icons8 Compares To Other Options

Versus In‑House Icon Sets

In-house icons give real uniqueness, but they demand a steady stream of specialized design time and maintenance. For an early-stage startup, that often means icons lag features by weeks.

Icons8 covers most generic UI and product metaphors across platforms, which makes it a reasonable baseline system. It doesn’t replace a fully custom brand forever, but it buys time before committing design resources to that work.