The FA Cup first round proper is where the clubs from League One and League Two join the competition.

In May 2016, Leicester City won the Premier League in a season almost nobody had seen coming. Claudio Ranieri's team became one of the great stories in English soccer. Ten years later, the same club enters the FA Cup in the first round, next to teams from the lower leagues and non-league clubs that came through qualifying.

That is not a scheduling quirk. It follows two relegations in two seasons, a fall that commentators in England called unprecedented for a club of Leicester's recent stature. The first round of the cup has become a measure of how far the club has dropped.

A first round with a famous name in it

The FA Cup first round proper is where the clubs from League One and League Two join the competition. They meet the 32 non-league teams that survived the qualifying rounds, which began in August. Forty ties are played, and the winners move on toward the third round in January, when the Premier League clubs enter.

For supporters who follow the competition from these early rounds, fa cup tickets open the door to a stage of the cup that rarely makes international headlines. This season is different, because one club in the first-round draw won the Premier League only ten years ago. That alone has put the round in the spotlight.

The draw sent Leicester to Oxford City of the National League North, the sixth tier, with the tie set for Friday, November 6, 2026. AOL's report on the draw noted how unusual the pairing looked, five years after Leicester had won the competition. It is the club's first FA Cup game against non-league opposition since November 2008.

From champions to League One

Leicester finished 18th in the Premier League in 2024-25 and went down. A year later, a 2-2 draw at home against Hull City on April 21, 2026, confirmed a second straight relegation. A six-point deduction made the task of staying up even harder. Sky Sports reported at the time on what the drop could mean for the club's finances.

The 2026-27 season is only the second in the club's 142-year history at the third level of English soccer. The last time was 2008-09. In the years between, Leicester climbed back, won the league, reached the Champions League quarterfinals and beat Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final.

Russell Martin took charge in June 2026 with the task of rebuilding the club in League One. The squad is a mix of players who stayed after the relegations and new signings. Every week brings an opponent from a part of the pyramid that Leicester fans had not seen for almost two decades.

Why a first round still carries weight

For a non-league club, drawing a former champion is a chance that may come along once in a generation. A small ground gets ready for a television audience, and the home crowd sees players who were in the Premier League not long ago. A good run can also bring in money that keeps a part-time club going for years.

For Leicester, the pressure works the other way. A defeat would add another line to a story the club wants to leave behind. A win only takes them to the second round in December, still a month away from the weekend when the top-flight clubs enter the competition.

That imbalance is what makes the early rounds worth following. A club with a Premier League trophy in its cabinet has to win the same kind of tie as a team of part-timers. The draw does not care about history, and neither does the field.

A competition that keeps its own records

The FA Cup has always told the story of English soccer in its own way. Clubs rise and fall through the leagues, and the cup records each stage of that journey. Leicester appeared in the final in 2021 and now appear in the first round, two snapshots of the same club five years apart.

For the players, the first round is also a test of attitude. Some of them joined Leicester when the club still had Premier League ambitions, and now they face opponents who see this game as the night of their careers. How a squad handles that contrast says a lot about where a club is heading.

Whatever happens in this season's campaign, the first-round tie is already part of the club's history. It marks the point where a former champion had to start from the same place as the clubs it once looked down on. For a competition that has lived on surprises since 1871, that is a fitting chapter.