A new path for XRP and BTC earnings: FLAMGP brings cloud mining into the mobile era

U.S. crypto snapshot: On Aug 25, U.S. spot BTC ETFs saw about $219M in net inflows; on Aug 22, the Second Circuit approved the SEC × Ripple joint dismissal, finalizing a $125M penalty. The SEC extended the WisdomTree spot XRP ETF decision deadline to 2025-10-24; the CFTC adopted Nasdaq’s surveillance platform; the Treasury issued an RFC on the GENIUS Act; Tether adjusted its multi-chain USDT contract setup. In step with these moves, FLAMGP has tuned Fleet Miner: optimizing contract tenors and daily-settlement cadence, applying dynamic risk-control thresholds, and enhancing in-app subscription/redemption flows and risk prompts.

For years, the value of BTC/ETH/XRP/DOGE has hinged almost entirely on price swings. Fleet Miner (under Fleet Asset Management Group（FLAMGP）rewrites the playbook with mobile cloud-mining contracts: plug the assets you already hold into a clean-energy hashrate + daily-settlement cash-flow track—pursuing a steadier path from holding to operating within a compliant framework.

FLAMGP Mission

Make hashrate as accessible as electricity. Fleet Miner is built for accessibility, long-term sustainability, compliance, and transparency: a smooth mobile experience, AI-driven efficiency scheduling, and 100% renewable-energy hashrate, setting a new bar for cloud-mining service quality and risk controls.

Fleet Miner’s “Convenience Trio”

Zero-friction onboarding: no miners or server rooms—order hashrate with just your phone.

Daily settlement: USD-denominated, paid to your wallet every day—trackable and transparent.

Multi-asset entry: supports BTC, ETH, XRP, USDC (and more) for both funding and denomination.

Security and Growth, Both

Layered risk controls: high-grade encryption, real-time edge/cloud threat protection, and tiered safeguards for critical assets.

Friendly incentives: new-user perks + referral rewards for sustainable growth under a compliant framework.

Compliance baseline: follows BSA/KYC/AML and OFAC screening; securities/derivatives activities aligned with SEC/CFTC frameworks (subject to the platform’s latest disclosures).

Four Steps to Start (No Hardware)

Register: open an account by email and complete basic KYC.

Choose: match term/rate/asset to your needs.

Fund: activate hashrate with BTC/ETH/XRP/USDT/DOGE, etc.

Start Mining: instant cloud deployment, zero local ops; daily settlement with flexible withdraw/reinvest.

Contract Plans (Examples)

(Please refer to the Fleet Miner platform for actual tiers, fees, and rules.）

We’re Reshaping Participation—Not Just Upgrading Tech

Bringing BTC / ETH / XRP / DOGE (and more) into one interface enables:

Diversified allocation to hedge volatility,

Predictable cash flow for real-life planning,

Compliance and sustainability as the foundation of long-term returns.

Get Started

Website: https://fleetmining.com

Email: info@fleetmining.com

Anytime, anywhere—from holding to operating. Start with Fleet Miner in one tap: keep the complexity in the backend and put the certainty in your hands.