T+0 withdrawals change the rules of the game: How an American earns $16,650 a month in his sleep

Bow Miner brings a revolutionary "hold coins and earn" model, allowing your idle crypto assets to automatically generate stable income.

Bow Miner breaks the logic of "holding coins but not mining" of traditional crypto assets. It takes BTC mining as the core income engine, integrates mainstream assets such as XRP and DOGE, and creates a truly low-threshold, highly transparent, and sustainable passive income platform for global users. In this evolving crypto world, instead of waiting for the market to change you, it is better to choose a system that allows assets to actively create value. Start now, not only hold, but also release the true potential of your assets.

Three trump crypto assets, opening a new era of wealth

XRP-a revolutionary in cross-border payments

Daily cross-border settlement volume exceeds US$5 billion, and it is a partner of the Federal Reserve's instant payment system FedNow

BTC-the gold of the digital world

Institutional holdings increased by 217% in 2024, and the average annual increase during inflation outperformed Nasdaq by 36%

DOGE-the king of the community economy

Daily trading volume exceeds US$800 million, supported by Musk's X platform, and more than 20 million community users

"These are not just three cryptocurrencies, but the three pillars of future finance"-Mark, a senior analyst on Wall Street

Why choose Bow Miner?

Bow Miner brings a revolutionary "hold coins and earn" model, allowing your idle crypto assets to automatically generate stable income. We provide: daily automatic settlement, transparent and visible income, support for flexible exchange of 10+ mainstream currencies, full license supervision by the UK FCA, security guarantee, military-grade encryption technology, 7×24 hours all-weather protection, 60 seconds to open an account, zero technical threshold, computer and mobile phone operation at any time, simple and convenient. Just hold the coins, you can easily get continuous cash flow, making your digital assets truly "live"!

User real income case

Case 1: Singapore user David

Investment: 5BTC

Period: 50 days

Income: 5.25BTC

Case 2: Japanese user Misaki

Investment: 500,000 Dogecoins

Period: 30 days

Income: 277,500 Dogecoins

"Since using Bow Miner, my crypto assets are finally no longer "sleeping"!" —— David's experience sharing

Let your crypto assets automatically make money 24 hours a day.

Buy a contract plan that suits you

Let your crypto assets automatically make money 24 hours a day!

For example:

⦁【BTC Classic Hashrate】: Investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100 + $4.

⦁【Iceriver KAS KS7 Lite】: Investment amount: $500, total net profit: $500 + $31.5.

⦁【AntMiner S19j Pro】: Investment amount: $1500, total net profit: $1500 + $213.

⦁【Whatsminer M50S】: Investment amount: $5,000, total net profit: $5,000 + $1,772.

⦁【Filecoin Miner 4U】: Investment amount: $10,000, total net profit: $10,000 + $4446.

⦁【Immersion Cooling System MC40】: Investment amount: $30,000, total net profit: $30,000 + $16,650.

FAQ

Q: How is the return calculated?

A: Based on real-time computing power and market conditions, the annualized return is 8-15%

Q: Is the fund safe?

A: All assets are stored in cold wallets and protected by multi-signatures

Q: How long does it take to withdraw cash?

A: T+0 fast withdrawal system, supports multi-currency deposits and withdrawals, and the fastest arrival time is 5 minutes

For more contract information, please follow the official website of Bow Miner platform:https://88miner.net/

Company email: info@88miner.com