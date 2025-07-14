Turn your smartphone into a cryptocurrency mining machine, earning $17,777 a day: Quid Miner launches mobile cloud mining app

UK-based platform Quid Miner has launched its official mobile application, offering users a fast and secure entry into mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and other top cryptocurrencies.

[Newbury, Berkshire, UK] July 2025 — As global interest in digital assets intensifies, crypto mining is evolving into a more accessible income stream for everyday investors. UK-based platform Quid Miner has launched its official mobile application, offering users a fast and secure entry into mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and other top cryptocurrencies — no specialized hardware or technical background required.

Designed for a New Generation of Crypto Investors

With coins like XRP breaking resistance levels and approaching new highs, the market is showing signs of renewed momentum. Investors are shifting from passive holding to active earning strategies. The Quid Miner app responds to this trend by bringing intelligent, mobile-first cloud mining to your fingertips.

Traditional mining requires expensive equipment, high electricity costs, and technical knowledge. Quid Miner eliminates those barriers by running professional mining operations across global data centers. Users can activate mining contracts and earn daily income — all from their phone.

Why Quid Miner Stands Out:

Start Free: Easy Start, Free Rewards: New users receive $15 in free mining credit, with an added $0.60 daily bonus just for logging in. AI-Powered Optimization: The platform’s intelligent engine automatically allocates computing power for maximum efficiency. Multi-Currency Support: Users can deposit and earn in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, and USDT — thanks to seamless multi-chain integration. Bank-Grade Security: Assets and data are protected around the clock by McAfee® and Cloudflare® encryption technologies. Flexible Plans: Contracts range from $15 short-term options to $100K high-yield portfolios.

Easy Withdrawals: Daily income is credited to your account. Withdraw or reinvest once your balance reaches $100.

Top Contract Plans:

BTC basic computing power [experience contract]: Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4.0, expiration income: $100 + $8

DOGE<C [Goldshell LT6]: Investment amount: $500, contract period: 7 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $42

BTC [WhatsMiner M60S]: Investment amount: $2,700, contract period: 18 days, daily income of $35.37, expiration income: $2,700 + $636.66

BTC [Avalon A1566]: Investment amount: $5,500, contract period: 25 days, daily income of $77, expiration income: $5,500 + $1,925

DOGE<C [Antminer L7]: Investment amount: $8,000, contract period: 30 days, daily income: $121.6, maturity income: $8,000 + $3,648

(Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount and period, and the return income will also vary. For more contracts, please log in to: https://quidminer.com official website to view)

Who's This For?

Quid Miner is tailored for:

● Crypto newcomers eager to start without risk

● Remote workers and freelancers adding extra income

● University students exploring digital assets

● Busy professionals wanting set-it-and-forget-it returns

● Retirees seeking stable passive income

Wherever you are — on the go, at home, or traveling — your crypto income stream runs in the background, automatically.

Company Background

Founded in 2010 under QUIDS IN LIMITED, Quid Miner is a UK-regulated firm providing sustainable, AI-driven cloud mining since 2018. With customers in 180+ countries and mining farms in the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, UAE, and Kazakhstan, the platform is backed by a 24/7 multilingual support team.

Final Take:

With crypto adoption growing rapidly in the U.S. and Europe, the Quid Miner app opens the door to secure, automated, and profitable mining for all. It’s not just tech anymore — it’s smart finance.

Your Crypto Income Starts Here📲 Get the app or sign up today to claim your $15 bonus and start earning.