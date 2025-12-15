2026 Winter Olympics: How to Travel There?

Only a few weeks remain until the excitement of a new Winter Olympic Games begins. Italy is getting ready to host this prestigious event for the third time. Athletes from 93 countries will gather once again around the Olympic flame at the 25th Winter Olympic Games.

As one of the world’s leading tourism countries, Italy offers visitors countless experiences. But visiting during the Winter Olympics is a unique opportunity to combine the joy of sport and travel. This comprehensive guide explains how travel lovers and sports fans can become part of this experience.

Where and When Are the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place from February 4 to 22, 2026. The official Olympic opening ceremony will be held on February 6, 2026 at San Siro Stadium in Milan, home to AC Milan's matches and one of the world's most iconic football venues.

For the first time, a Winter Olympics will be hosted by more than one city. The main host cities are Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, one of Italy’s major winter tourism centers. Olympic events will also be held in leading Italian ski resorts such as Livigno, Bormio, Val di Fiemme, and Antholz.

The closing ceremony will take place after the 19-day Olympic program on February 22, 2026, at the Verona Arena (Arena di Verona).

Which Sports Will Be Included in the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Within the Milan–Cortina Olympics, a total of 116 medal events across 16 winter sports are planned. In addition, the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will be held with 79 events in 6 sports. The full list of sports at the 2026 Winter Olympics is:

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Bobsleigh

Cross-Country Skiing

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Luge

Nordic Combined

Short Track Speed Skating

Skeleton

Ski Jumping

Ski Mountaineering

Snowboard

Speed Skating

A new sport for 2026 will be ski mountaineering, along with a total of eight new events. These new events include men’s and women’s dual moguls in freestyle skiing, women’s large hill in ski jumping, and mixed team competitions in skeleton and luge. More than 3,500 athletes will compete for medals overall.

Which Sport Will Be Held in Which City?

This is one of the most frequently asked questions by spectators who want to attend the Winter Olympics. The 2026 Milan–Cortina Games will be staged across several cities and regions in northern Italy. When planning your trip, it is recommended that you decide in advance which sport—and even which athlete—you want to watch live.

Planning.

Olympic Tickets

Ticket sales for the 2026 Winter Olympics officially began in April 2025. Olympic tickets usually sell out very quickly, especially for popular disciplines, so if you plan to buy tickets, acting early is extremely important.

Tickets are sold through the official Olympic website. For your security, it is recommended to purchase tickets only through this official platform. To buy tickets, you need to:

Go to the official website and create your personal account. Click the “Get Tickets” button on the homepage. On the new page, choose which discipline you want tickets for (ice hockey, figure skating, etc.). Use the filters for venue, price, and date to find the events you’re interested in. Select your desired event from the list, choose the ticket category, and complete the purchase.

More than 200 events will be held in total, most of them in Milan. Ticket prices vary depending on the popularity of the event and seating category, ranging from €20 to €2,026.

It’s also worth noting that organizers offer two ticket types: “General Admission Tickets” and “Hospitality Ticket Packages.” The differences are explained below.

General Admission Tickets

These are standard event tickets. Depending on the seating layout, they are divided into categories A, B, and C, and prices vary accordingly. For example, women’s ice hockey tickets cost €100 for Category A, €60 for Category B, and €35 for Category C. If your goal is simply to watch the competitions and experience the Olympic atmosphere, a standard ticket will be sufficient.

Hospitality Ticket Packages

For the first time in Olympic history, spectators will be offered large-scale hospitality packages. These special tickets combine accommodation, VIP services, and Category-A seating. Hospitality packages give you priority entry to the venue. You will also have access to a shared hospitality lounge before your sports session. Wine, beer, soft drinks, and light Italian meals and snacks are included in the package as well.

How to Get to the Competition Venues?

For events in Milan, international visitors can fly directly to Milan Malpensa or Milan Bergamo airports. Many countries have flights to these airports. For those heading to Cortina d’Ampezzo, the nearest major airport is Venice Marco Polo Airport.

If you want a more scenic journey to Cortina d’Ampezzo, taking a train from Milan Centrale Station and then a short bus ride from the train stop is a great option. Beautiful views of the Alps will accompany you along the way.

Thanks to Italy’s high-speed rail network, you can also easily reach mountain regions such as Bormio, Livigno, and Val di Fiemme by train from Milan. Shuttle buses will operate between train stations and competition areas, and a park-and-ride system will also be implemented for visitors arriving by car.

Where to Stay — Accommodation Options

As with any travel plan, one of the hardest parts is deciding where to stay. The fact that the Olympics will be held simultaneously in multiple regions makes planning a bit more challenging.

For tourists, the most popular choice is naturally Milan. Many events will take place there, and it is one of Italy’s most developed cities in terms of tourist infrastructure. Milan is rich in airports, train connections, hotels, and apartment options. The city also offers plenty of alternatives for culture, food, shopping, and nightlife.

The drawback is that since some competitions will be in mountainous areas, you may need extra time to travel to the venues. Accommodation costs in the city center can also be high, and Milan is not an ideal location if you want a full Alpine holiday atmosphere.

Cortina d’Ampezzo will likely be another top destination. Nicknamed the “Queen of the Dolomites,” it is considered a unique place for those who want peace and a brief escape from city chaos. However, prices are higher than in Milan, and if you book too late, there is a strong chance you won’t find availability.

Of course, there are other options as well. All accommodation choices and their estimated daily prices are summarized below:

Practical Tips for Travelers

If you’re traveling to the Olympics, paying attention to a few details is very important for increasing your enjoyment and preventing potential problems. Here are some practical tips to consider:

Visa and documents: If you need a Schengen visa, apply early. The period of the 2026 Winter Olympics will be busy, so it may be harder to get an appointment.

If you need a Schengen visa, apply early. The period of the 2026 Winter Olympics will be busy, so it may be harder to get an appointment. Travel insurance: Get an insurance policy that covers winter sports. Coverage is crucial for possible accidents in mountain regions or flight delays.

Get an insurance policy that covers winter sports. Coverage is crucial for possible accidents in mountain regions or flight delays. Transportation plan: Arrange train, shuttle, and bus connections in advance. If you plan to rent a car, remember the winter-tire requirement.

Arrange train, shuttle, and bus connections in advance. If you plan to rent a car, remember the winter-tire requirement. Accommodation booking: Hotels and lodgings in competition regions fill up early because of the Olympics. Don’t waste time if you want better availability and prices.

Hotels and lodgings in competition regions fill up early because of the Olympics. Don’t waste time if you want better availability and prices. Weather conditions: February will be very cold and snowy, so bring thermal clothing, waterproof boots, gloves, and a windproof jacket.

For more information, it is recommended to follow the official Olympic organizers’ website and social media accounts. Using local guide services may also make your trip easier.

How to Watch the Milan–Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics?

If you can't attend the Olympics for any reason, you can still experience the excitement from home. As always, the Milan–Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will be broadcast live in many countries around the world. Just don't forget to adjust your calendar in advance according to the Olympic schedule so you don't miss the live broadcasts.