Lionel Messi's successful career in MLS

Many consider Lionel Messi to be the best player in the history of soccer. If you want to follow the teams he has played for, remember that you can install 1xBet apk on your gadget for convenience and stay up to date with the latest news.

In 2023, Messi moved to Inter from Miami. From his very first matches with his new club, the Argentine showed that he had lost none of his class or motivation. What's more, he was later joined by his former Barcelona teammates:

Luis Suárez;

Sergio Busquets;

Jordi Alba.

In such a company, Messi continued to demonstrate his class. It is clear that the level of competition in MLS is lower, but considering the Argentine's age, the achievement is still remarkable.

In 2024, Messi continued to work wonders on the pitch. In particular, the Argentine scored one goal and provided five assists in a match against the New York Red Bulls, which Inter Miami won 6-1. Luis Suárez was also the hero of the match, scoring a hat-trick and providing one assist.

It's easy to follow this team's current matches at a trusted bookmaker. And if you install the apk from 1xBet, it will be even easier to explore the available offers. There is no doubt that every fan will find something interesting for themselves.

Returning to Messi and his team, we note that Inter Miami is in first place in its conference, having scored 24 points in 12 rounds, while Beckham's club is the highest-scoring team in MLS! Naturally, Messi is a huge part of this success.

What helps Messi demonstrate his high class?

Even at 37, Messi continued to get real pleasure from the game. Therefore, he often delighted fans with his bright and productive performances. You can follow his successes today at a trusted bookmaker. Here, there are also kazino oyunlari Azerbaycan with a lot of gambling entertainment waiting for users.

As for Messi's brilliant performances, it should be noted that he found himself in a comfortable environment in Miami. The team gained several new players with whom he interacts perfectly. Plus, there was no unnecessary pressure on Lionel himself. This allowed him to focus exclusively on football and demonstrate a high level of play. He quickly became the team leader, inspiring young players. The atmosphere in the club contributes to the development of his talent.

Thus, Messi quickly justified his star status in the US. Remember that at 1xBet Azerbaijan, his team's matches are covered constantly, plus kazino oyunlari are available. Here, everyone has a chance to demonstrate their knowledge and earn good money. Don't miss this opportunity, and the profits will not be long in coming.