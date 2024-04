La Patrulla Fronteriza de EE UU procesa a otros 21 balseros cubanos para su deportación

#Breaking The crew of @USCG Cutter William Trump repatriated 19 migrants to Cuba, Friday, following an interdiction of a migrant venture near Key West, Florida.#DontTakeToTheSea ❌🌊#NoTeArriesgues#PaPranLanmeA



Read more: https://t.co/takcR55xa2 pic.twitter.com/Idl6hQ0ERG