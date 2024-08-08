How to Excel in Academic Writing: A Guide to Essays

Essays are a reflection of your personality and bring out your creativity. These are also the reasons that institutes give so much importance to academic essays. They are an important part of higher education as they form part of the assessment process. The academic institution you attend uses them to assess your knowledge and critical thinking abilities. When writing essays, you need to fully understand the topic, do research, and evaluate the material before you even start writing. Here are some tips to help you excel in academic writing.

Read the question carefully

Your approach will be different depending on the type of essay you have to write. For example, an argumentative essay requires you to present both sides of an issue and offer your opinion. You need to fully understand the essay topic and type of essay. If you’re not sure about it, ask your lecturer or a tutor to explain what they require. Every essay has a goal and knowing what’s expected means you will focus in the right direction from the start.

Find the right sources

No matter what type of essay you need to write, you will need to do research to find sources to back up your ideas. Your research can take too long unless it is directed. You need to do some planning to approach it correctly. Carefully select some keywords related to your topic to guide your search.

You need to keep track of all your sources if you want to cite them correctly. There is software you can use to keep them organized. For example, Microsoft Word has an automatic referencing system that helps you to organize your sources and you can choose a specific citation style.

Create an outline

An outline is essential to keep you on track and make sure your essay has a clear structure. It is like the skeleton of your essay. Every essay starts with an introduction body paragraphs that support your thesis, and a conclusion that summarizes the points and reiterates the thesis. When creating your outline, you need to start with all the main points you want to make to support your thesis. Identify the main points you want to get across in each paragraph. Make sure the paragraphs follow a logical sequence.

Rounding your essay off with a simple summary, clearly stating what message you wanted your audience to gain from your writing, or some thoughts about what can be further explored or researched in your topic area.