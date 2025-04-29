Key facts you should know about EssayWriterCheap.org

Students facing midnight deadlines often turn to writing services. EssayWriterCheap.org facts show they've served students since 2015, with over 90,000 completed orders. This is solid for such a competitive industry.

Writing services aren't all the same. Some charge too much for mediocre work. Others have suspiciously low prices but disappear with your money. EssayWriterCheap seems to hit a middle ground that works for college budgets.

They cover over 75 subjects from basic essays to dissertations. This means they likely have writers for most college courses you're taking. Not unique, but it shows they've built a varied team.

Pricing Structure and What You Get

Money matters for students eating ramen to make rent. EssayWriterCheap offers student-friendly pricing with discounts and free features that help pay for essays when you're on a budget. High school papers start at $10 per page with a 14-day deadline. Not the cheapest option, but fair for what you get.

Their discount system works better than most. New customers get 15% off first orders. Returning students earn up to 10% lifetime discounts based on how many pages they order. Many competitors give big first discounts then charge full price later.

Free features included with every order:

Title page and bibliography

Unlimited revisions (within timeframe)

Plagiarism report

24/7 customer support

Formatting in any style

These free add-ons save about $15-30 per paper compared to services charging extra. These savings add up over a semester.

The Writing Team Behind the Service

The site claims they have over 500 writers. About 65% have Master's degrees and 25% have PhDs. The other 10% likely have Bachelor's degrees for simpler assignments.

They test writers for language skills and writing ability. Writers must prove subject expertise before getting orders. This is normal for good services, but their transparency is good. They say they accept only 6% of writer applications.

Unlike some budget services using only ESL writers, about 30% of their team are native English speakers from the US, UK, and Australia. This helps them keep prices lower while still offering better options if you need perfect English.

Quality and Academic Integrity Concerns

Is using these services cheating? If you submit someone else's work as yours unchanged, yes. Many students use affordable essay writing services as learning tools or starting points. The company says their papers should be models, not for direct submission.

Their samples show decent quality with good structure. They follow academic formats and use solid sources. Papers go through quality checks before delivery, which explains the mostly positive feedback.

Professor James Thornton from Columbia noted in 2022 that "reference materials, when properly used, can enhance student understanding of complex topics." These services can have real value when used right.

What Real Students Say

Student testimonials are mostly positive, with some criticism. Trustpilot shows 4.2/5 from over 1,200 reviews. SiteJabber has them at 4.0/5 from about 800 reviews. These scores are above average.

Sara T., a psychology major from Arizona State, shared: "I was skeptical but needed help with my research methodology. The writer knew what they were doing and suggested improvements I hadn't considered."

Not all feedback is perfect. Luke from Boston College said: "Had to ask for revisions twice before the paper matched what I needed, but they fixed it without extra charges and met my deadline."

Common praise points:

Meeting tight deadlines

Subject expertise

Responding to revision requests

Clear communication

Following instructions

Guarantees and Safety Measures

For worried students, EssayWriterCheap offers several protections:

Money-back if quality falls short Free revisions (14-30 days depending on paper length) Plagiarism-free content Complete confidentiality

They use SSL encryption for payments. They take credit cards, PayPal, and Bitcoin for privacy. These options balance ease with security when sharing payment info online.

Customer Support Experience

Reliable essay help needs good support. They offer 24/7 help via chat, email, and phone. I tried their chat at 3 AM Sunday and got a response in minutes. The agent answered my questions without pushing for an order.

This around-the-clock service works well for their global customers. About 40% come from the US, 30% from the UK, 15% from Australia, and 15% from other countries. Their staff handles urgent questions regardless of time zone.

Final Thoughts

Is EssayWriterCheap.org worth trying? For students needing help, they offer decent quality at fair prices. The service seems legitimate unlike some questionable competitors.

The smart approach is using such services as learning tools, not replacements for your work. Your education is yours. These services work best when they help you understand concepts or show how good academic writing looks – not when they do all your learning for you.