Scholarships for Refugees: How to Find and Secure

When you are a refugee or displaced person, you may find yourself in need of getting an education in your host country. Reasons may differ: you may want to continue the education you were getting in your home country prior to becoming a refugee or get a new degree to work in the host country. The evident concern arises: How to pay your tuition fees? A scholarship for refugees can come in handy in this situation. But finding one may turn out more difficult than you might have thought.

There are plenty of websites that can help you find a scholarship, but you're looking for something far more specific than scholarships for immigrants. Therefore, you need to pay attention to eligibility criteria, among other factors. So, there are plenty of resources that can help you fund your education, but you need to know a few things, and we are going to discuss them without further ado.

Things to Consider When Seeking a Refugee Scholarship

Before we move on to the details, we need to make it clear what a scholarship is. On the surface level, it's a payment made to support a student's education, and you do know that. But scholarships come in many forms. They can pay for your tuition, fully or partially. Some scholarships can also cover your student housing fees and the cost of books. You may even receive some money to pay for your living expenses. You need to take into account your needs and what a scholarship can offer you when exploring your options. Next, go over these questions:

What opportunities the chosen educational path will give you?

Considering all of these questions is quite important when applying for scholarships. Keep in mind that scholarships for permanent residents and refugees may differ. It is also crucial to learn about potential risks. For instance, what actions or penalties will follow if you fail a course?

How to Avoid Scholarship Scams

Scholarship application is a complex process, which can be associated with some security risks, too. You need to be particularly careful, as there's always a risk of running into fraud. Let's say you see scholarships for non US citizens. The initial thing you have to do is to study what each program offers in detail. Does the entity responsible for the program ask for an application fee? That might be the first red flag. Organizations that are responsible for scholarships never demand upfront payments.

One more warning sign is when you're requested to cover processing fees or other expenses. Reputable scholarship sponsors don't charge their applicants any fees, and scholarships aren't paid back.

The next red flag is a guaranteed scholarship. The scholarship application process is very competitive, so no one can guarantee you a 100% chance of success. Whenever you are asked to pay so that your application gets approved, that's a scam.

The biggest challenge with telling which scholarship provider is a scam and which is not is that fraudulent entities often use words like "official," "governmental," or "national." You need to double-check if their promises are true. Start with the reviews. If it's a scam, there are going to be posts about it on Reddit or elsewhere. You can also consult with the universities you're interested in if they really partner with your scholarship provider. If you get a positive answer, it is solid proof of their trustworthiness. You can also consult with the UN Refugee Agency to see whether they are aware of the said scholarships.

However, the simplest check you can do is to ask yourself: Does the offer seem too good to be true? Or, even more straightforwardly, does the offer seem suspicious? If you have any doubts based on the offer alone, start searching for additional information. Contact the entity offering the scholarship, check out the comments, and consult with the UN Refugee Agency. This way, you will be able to bypass scams and other risks.

Eligibility Criteria

When applying for a scholarship, you need to understand that you have to meet certain criteria in order to be eligible for it. For example, if you come across scholarships for green card holders but haven't spent a year in the US and haven't obtained that status yet, there's no point in applying because you're not eligible.

The primary step in obtaining a scholarship for refugees is getting refugee status. Yet, there might be other limitations as well. For example, some opportunities have age limitations. In certain cases, you are eligible for a scholarship only when you are twenty-eight or younger.

Another important aspect is to have documents like your previous degrees or certificates that can prove your previous academic achievements. If you cannot retrieve the required documents, you can contact the UN Refugee Agency, explain your situation, and ask for help.

Mind that you may also need a certificate that proves that you are proficient in the language of the program you want to enroll in. If you don't have it, you may be required to pass a test that will prove your knowledge of the language.

Finally, in order to apply for a scholarship for refugees, you must be in financial need. Needless to say, you won't be eligible for a scholarship if you are already receiving a different scholarship.

How to Secure Your Scholarship as a Refugee

Now, let's talk about how to secure your scholarship. The most critical factor is having a decisive motivation to study. Mind that you may not be considered eligible for a scholarship if you plan to go to a different country. You are expected to complete your program. Thus, your ability to fulfill the requirements of your courses is one of the main reasons for the scholarship sponsor to grant you financial aid.

Securing your scholarship as a refugee is not that different from securing any other scholarship. And, unlike first generation immigrant scholarships, which, in certain cases, may be taken away if your parents decide to go back to their home country, your refugee scholarship is your own responsibility. Just get your credits, and your scholarship is secured.

Closing Thoughts

So, now you know the main things you need to keep in mind when applying for a scholarship. We've briefly covered the application process and its main requirements. You've also learned a thing or two about how to avoid getting scammed by swindlers who pose as organizations that can grant you a scholarship. So, in a nutshell, learn if you're eligible for a scholarship, check out what the said scholarship covers, and trust your gut if something seems suspicious. It doesn't necessarily mean that you're about to get scammed, but it surely means that you should double-check the entity that offers a scholarship.